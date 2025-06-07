Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv: three killed, 17 injured, extensive destruction – photos

Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 6-7 June using kamikaze drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles. Two people have been killed and another 17 injured in the attack, including two children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Syniehubov said the Russians had attacked the city with 53 Shahed UAVs, four guided aerial bombs and one missile. The Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv were affected.

The Russians hit civilian business premises in the Kyivskyi district.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that a fire broke out over an area of 10,000 sq m as a result of a strike by 40 UAVs, four guided aerial bombs and one missile on the territory of a civilian business. Hits were recorded on four workshop buildings. People may be trapped under the rubble."

Details: A UAV hit a nine-storey residential building in the Osnovianskyi district. Fire engulfed 12 apartments on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors, with the total fire area covering 600 sq m. Rescue workers pulled a woman from under the rubble and she is receiving medical treatment. In addition, two cars were burned out.

Damaged high-rise building Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Rescue worker on an affected balcony Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Damaged high-rise building. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Terekhov said three people had been killed and another 17 injured in the Russian attack on the Osnovianskyi district.

Quote from Terekhov: "Early reports indicate that so far, damage to 18 high-rise buildings (three of which have structural damage) and 13 private properties has been reported as a result of the terrorist attack on Kharkiv."

In addition, a fire broke out after three Shahed drones attacked an abandoned cowshed and five UAVs hit open territory on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

