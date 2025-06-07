Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia

All Sections
Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 7 June 2025, 11:11
A Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down as a result of a successful operation by Ukraine’s Air Force on the Kursk front on the morning of Saturday 7 June.

Source: Air Force

Details: The Air Force has not provided any details about the downed Su-35.

Background:

  • On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web) and hit Russian strategic jets at four airfields.
  • Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that 34% of strategic carriers of cruise missiles at the main airfields of the Russian Federation had been destroyed.

