All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump considers new sanctions against Russia if no truce is reached

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 June 2025, 13:40
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia if no truce is reached
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he may impose additional sanctions against Russia if necessary.

Source: Trump in a conversation with a journalist on board Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Trump indicated that, if he determines Russia is unwilling to negotiate or halt the bloodshed, he will apply further sanctions.

Advertisement:

He noted that senators, many of whom supported a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, have left the decision to him.

"I haven’t spoken about it. They have a bill – it’s going to be up to me; it’s my option. They made it that way, and they would save a lot of time if that happens. So I’m okay with it. I haven’t decided to use it. It’s a very strong bill," Trump said.

Background: 

  • Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.
  • The bill also has bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, where a companion bill has 33 co-sponsors.
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would make the final decision on any potential tightening of sanctions against Russia.
  • Media reports suggest that the Trump administration urged Graham to soften the sanctions against Russia in the bill, which enjoys overwhelming support in the Senate.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpsanctionsRussiawar
Advertisement:
Ukraine denies Russian claims of postponed prisoner exchange and body repatriation
Six workers trapped under rubble in Kharkiv following Russian strike
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons
Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv: three killed, 17 injured, extensive destruction – photos
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy responds to Trump: We are not children in park with Putin, he is murderer
Trump: Ukraine provoked Russian strikes
Zelenskyy seeks to meet with Trump on sidelines of upcoming G7 summit
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of Ukrainian mother and daughter in Belgium
16:22
Operation Spider's Web: Ukraine's Security Service releases video of drone striking Russian strategic bomber – video
15:58
Car bomb targets prosecutor in Dnipro, Russian agents detained – photos
15:51
Russian attack on Kharkiv leaves 22 injured, including baby and teenager
15:25
Ukraine denies Russian claims of postponed prisoner exchange and body repatriation
14:43
Injured State Emergency Service workers share photos from hospital and talk about their condition
14:40
Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo
14:19
Canada announces new aid to Ukraine worth approximately US$25.5 million
13:51
Six workers trapped under rubble in Kharkiv following Russian strike
13:40
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia if no truce is reached
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: