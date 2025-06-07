Trump considers new sanctions against Russia if no truce is reached
US President Donald Trump has stated that he may impose additional sanctions against Russia if necessary.
Source: Trump in a conversation with a journalist on board Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump indicated that, if he determines Russia is unwilling to negotiate or halt the bloodshed, he will apply further sanctions.
He noted that senators, many of whom supported a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, have left the decision to him.
"I haven’t spoken about it. They have a bill – it’s going to be up to me; it’s my option. They made it that way, and they would save a lot of time if that happens. So I’m okay with it. I haven’t decided to use it. It’s a very strong bill," Trump said.
Background:
- Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.
- The bill also has bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, where a companion bill has 33 co-sponsors.
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would make the final decision on any potential tightening of sanctions against Russia.
- Media reports suggest that the Trump administration urged Graham to soften the sanctions against Russia in the bill, which enjoys overwhelming support in the Senate.
