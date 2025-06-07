Trump considers new sanctions against Russia if no truce is reached

US President Donald Trump has stated that he may impose additional sanctions against Russia if necessary.

Source: Trump in a conversation with a journalist on board Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump indicated that, if he determines Russia is unwilling to negotiate or halt the bloodshed, he will apply further sanctions.

He noted that senators, many of whom supported a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, have left the decision to him.

"I haven’t spoken about it. They have a bill – it’s going to be up to me; it’s my option. They made it that way, and they would save a lot of time if that happens. So I’m okay with it. I haven’t decided to use it. It’s a very strong bill," Trump said.

Background:

Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.

The bill also has bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, where a companion bill has 33 co-sponsors.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump would make the final decision on any potential tightening of sanctions against Russia.

Media reports suggest that the Trump administration urged Graham to soften the sanctions against Russia in the bill, which enjoys overwhelming support in the Senate.

