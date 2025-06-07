Six workers trapped under rubble in Kharkiv following Russian strike

At least six employees may be trapped under the rubble following a Russian strike on a business in Kharkiv on the night of 6-7 June. There is currently no communication with them.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: A search and rescue operation is underway at the site to reach the reportedly trapped people as soon as possible.

Quote: "According to operational information, six employees are probably trapped on the premises of a business in the Kyivskyi district, which was hit by an enemy strike today. There is no communication with them."

Background: On the night of 6-7 June, Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on the city of Kharkiv using kamikaze drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles. Three people were killed and 17 others were wounded, including two children.

