Russian attack on Kharkiv leaves 22 injured, including baby and teenager

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on the night of 6-7 June killed three people and injured 22 others, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby.

Source: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Quote: "Three people were killed. One of the deceased is a 32-year-old man. Two more bodies need identification. They are believed to be women aged 59 and 86.

Twenty-two people were injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl and a baby who is only one and a half months old. An emergency worker was also injured in the aftermath of the attack."

The exact details of the fatalities will be confirmed after forensic examination.

Background: On the night of 6-7 June, Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on the city of Kharkiv using kamikaze drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles. Three people were killed and 17 others were wounded, including two children.

