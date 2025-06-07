All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine rejects claims of delaying exchange of soldiers' bodies, calls out Russian disinformation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 7 June 2025, 16:53
Ukraine rejects claims of delaying exchange of soldiers' bodies, calls out Russian disinformation
Russian propaganda video. Screenshot: Zvezdanews

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has refuted Russian claims that Ukraine postponed a planned prisoner exchange and body repatriation, stating that a Russian propaganda video showing refrigerated units with bodies was filmed in Russia, not at the designated exchange site.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The video released by the enemy was filmed today in Russia, not at the exchange site. The video is overtly propagandistic and part of a deliberate disinformation campaign and PsyOp by Russian special services to discredit Ukraine and pressure the negotiating group ahead of the upcoming exchange and repatriation activities.

Advertisement:
 
Screenshot

In fact, the timing for repatriation activities was agreed on Tuesday [3 June – ed.] with authorised representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defence and is scheduled to begin next week as planned. What is being presented today is merely another performance by enemy special services.

Despite such overt provocations, preparations for the exchange continue, and we expect results in the near future."

The Coordination Headquarters previously stated that Ukraine provided lists for the exchange, adhering to categories agreed in Istanbul: seriously wounded, seriously ill and young soldiers exchanged in an all-for-all format. However, Russia submitted lists that did not comply with these agreements. Ukraine has provided feedback and awaits Russia’s next steps.

Background:

  • On 7 June 2025, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian negotiating group in Istanbul, claimed Ukraine had indefinitely postponed the prisoner exchange and body repatriation. He stated that 1,212 bodies had been delivered to the exchange site in refrigerated units and that a list of 640 Ukrainian prisoners of war, meeting the agreed categories, had been submitted. Russia accused Ukraine of unexpectedly delaying the exchange, alleging the Ukrainian delegation failed to arrive at the designated location.
  • On 6 June 2025, Russia claimed that repatriation efforts had begun, later asserting that "Ukraine refused to retrieve the bodies of its citizens". Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War emphasised that Russia is manipulating a sensitive issue, adding that preparations for the exchange are ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

exchangeRussiadisinformation
Advertisement:
Russia attacks centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, killing 1 person and injuring 10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
Ukraine denies Russian claims of postponed prisoner exchange and body repatriation
Six workers trapped under rubble in Kharkiv following Russian strike
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
All News
exchange
Ukraine denies Russian claims of postponed prisoner exchange and body repatriation
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
Zelenskyy: Of the 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers that Russians plan to return, only 15% have been identified
RECENT NEWS
19:53
Latvian foreign minister reacts to recent Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities
18:43
Ukrainian K-2 regiment's ground robots successfully evacuate four wounded soldiers in four days – video
18:07
Russia attacks centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, killing 1 person and injuring 10
17:45
Czech president calls for efforts to end Ukraine war and safeguard Europe
16:57
Three civilians wounded in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast
16:53
Ukraine rejects claims of delaying exchange of soldiers' bodies, calls out Russian disinformation
16:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
16:36
Sanctions must force Putin to negotiate, says Finnish prime minister
16:22
Operation Spider's Web: Ukraine's Security Service releases video of drone striking Russian strategic bomber – video
15:58
Car bomb targets prosecutor in Dnipro, Russian agents detained – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: