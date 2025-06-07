Ukraine rejects claims of delaying exchange of soldiers' bodies, calls out Russian disinformation

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has refuted Russian claims that Ukraine postponed a planned prisoner exchange and body repatriation, stating that a Russian propaganda video showing refrigerated units with bodies was filmed in Russia, not at the designated exchange site.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The video released by the enemy was filmed today in Russia, not at the exchange site. The video is overtly propagandistic and part of a deliberate disinformation campaign and PsyOp by Russian special services to discredit Ukraine and pressure the negotiating group ahead of the upcoming exchange and repatriation activities.

Advertisement:

Screenshot

In fact, the timing for repatriation activities was agreed on Tuesday [3 June – ed.] with authorised representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defence and is scheduled to begin next week as planned. What is being presented today is merely another performance by enemy special services.

Despite such overt provocations, preparations for the exchange continue, and we expect results in the near future."

The Coordination Headquarters previously stated that Ukraine provided lists for the exchange, adhering to categories agreed in Istanbul: seriously wounded, seriously ill and young soldiers exchanged in an all-for-all format. However, Russia submitted lists that did not comply with these agreements. Ukraine has provided feedback and awaits Russia’s next steps.

Background:

On 7 June 2025, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian negotiating group in Istanbul, claimed Ukraine had indefinitely postponed the prisoner exchange and body repatriation. He stated that 1,212 bodies had been delivered to the exchange site in refrigerated units and that a list of 640 Ukrainian prisoners of war, meeting the agreed categories, had been submitted. Russia accused Ukraine of unexpectedly delaying the exchange, alleging the Ukrainian delegation failed to arrive at the designated location.

On 6 June 2025, Russia claimed that repatriation efforts had begun, later asserting that "Ukraine refused to retrieve the bodies of its citizens". Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War emphasised that Russia is manipulating a sensitive issue, adding that preparations for the exchange are ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!