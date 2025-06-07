All Sections
Ukrainian K-2 regiment's ground robots successfully evacuate four wounded soldiers in four days – video

Saturday, 7 June 2025, 18:43
The 20th K-2 Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment, led by Lieutenant Colonel Kyrylo Veres, has released a new video highlighting the use of ground-based robotic systems in rescuing soldiers. In the video, Veres says his regiment's robotic ground platforms have successfully evacuated four wounded soldiers in four days.

Source: 20th K-2 Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment

Quote: "Soon you will witness changes that will significantly increase the chances of survival for an ordinary infantryman. I'm not just talking about our unit, but about all the units in the defence forces. After all, K-2’s job is to work in the interests of neighbouring brigades and save the lives of their men on the ground."

Details: Veres added that following the successful use of drones in the air and at sea, the military is moving on to automate ground operations.

One success story where a wounded soldier was evacuated with a ground drone was reported by the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The brigade successfully evacuated a wounded man using the Tarhan ("Cockroach") ground robotic system. The drone was able to deliver the wounded man to the evacuation team along a 12-km-long route.

"The soldier in need of medical assistance was loaded onto the ground robotic system and successfully delivered to the evacuation team, from where he was taken to doctors," the team noted.

This is further proof that the use of ground robotic systems is becoming increasingly common in the evacuation of wounded soldiers. More information about the use of ground drones in the Khartiia Brigade, including for the evacuation of military personnel, can be found in this article by Oboronka.

