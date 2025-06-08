Drone attack forces Moscow airports to suspend operations

A drone attack has prompted temporary closure of Moscow airports.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; Russian media and Telegram channels citing Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport

Details: Sobyanin reported a series of drone attacks targeting the city on 8 June 2025, leading to the temporary suspension of operations at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

Sobyanin announced on social media that Russian air defence systems began intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Moscow after 04:00. By 05:59, he reported three UAVs had been shot down, followed by three more by 06:51 and another two by 07:06.

In each update, Sobyanin noted that emergency services were responding at the sites where drone debris fell. No casualties or significant damage were reported.

At 06:53, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency announced the suspension of operations at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports due to the drone threat. Operations resumed by 07:42, according to Russian authorities.

These claims remain unverified by independent sources and Ukraine has not officially confirmed involvement in the attack.

