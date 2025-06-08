Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports
Sunday, 8 June 2025, 08:45
Russian forces have occupied the village of Loknia in Sumy Oblast.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Details: DeepState reported that Russian forces claimed control of Loknia over two weeks ago. The group also noted Russian advances in Kindrashivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Yablunivka in Donetsk Oblast.
There has been no official confirmation of these claims from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
