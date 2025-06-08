All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 08:45
Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports
Loknia. Screenshot: DeepState

Russian forces have occupied the village of Loknia in Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that Russian forces claimed control of Loknia over two weeks ago. The group also noted Russian advances in Kindrashivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Yablunivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

There has been no official confirmation of these claims from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastoccupationKharkiv OblastDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
Russians can't accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv – Kharkiv Oblast head
Poland's newly elected president says he is currently against Ukraine's accession to EU
Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes
Operation Spider's Web: Germany estimates that Ukraine damaged 10% of Russian strategic aircraft
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Sumy Oblast Military Administration reveals region's fiercest fighting zones
Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
10:50
Pregnant woman injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast
09:49
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1 civilian and injure 10
09:07
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
08:45
Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports
08:28
Russia kills 5 civilians in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 7 June
07:56
Russia claims to have intercepted over 60 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack
07:40
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day
07:08
Drone attack forces Moscow airports to suspend operations
05:42
Russians hit house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, injuring one man – photo
05:22
Western aid and battlefield losses could push Putin to negotiate, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: