Body repatriation scheduled for next week, says Ukraine's spy chief

Olga KatsimonSunday, 8 June 2025, 16:02
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU)

A repatriation of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, agreed upon during negotiations in Istanbul, has been scheduled for next week.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The repatriation process, following the talks in Istanbul, is scheduled to begin next week. The authorised representatives were informed of this as early as Tuesday."

Details: Budanov stated that Ukraine is adhering to the agreed-upon terms despite information pressure and attempts to impose unilateral decisions.

He also called Russian propagandists' speculations on the matter of grief, which they themselves have caused, "especially cynical".

Earlier, Colonel-General Aleksandr Zorin, a representative of the Russian negotiation group, stated that the transfer of bodies would likely take place next week and that Russia was awaiting an official notification from Ukraine.

Background: 

  • On 7 June, Russia claimed that a prisoner exchange had been disrupted due to Ukraine. Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs refuted this claim.
  • Later, the Russians released footage showing refrigerated lorries and claimed they had delivered the first batch of fallen Ukrainians’ bodies for exchange. Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters, told Ukrainska Pravda that the footage was filmed in Russia, not at or near the designated exchange site.

