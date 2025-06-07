All Sections
Ukraine denies Russian claims of postponed prisoner exchange and body repatriation

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 7 June 2025, 15:25
Photo: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has refuted Russian claims that Ukraine postponed a planned weekend prisoner exchange and the repatriation of bodies.

Source: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: The Coordination Headquarters stated that Ukraine provided lists for the exchange, adhering to categories agreed in Istanbul: seriously wounded, seriously ill and young soldiers in an all-for-all format. However, Russia submitted lists that did not comply with these agreements.

Ukraine has provided relevant feedback and awaits Russia’s next steps.

Quote: "Regarding the repatriation of bodies – an agreement was indeed reached. However, no date was agreed. Instead of following the agreed process, the Russian side resorted to unilateral actions that were not coordinated within the joint framework."

Background

  • On 7 June 2025, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian negotiating group in Istanbul, claimed Ukraine had indefinitely postponed the prisoner exchange and body repatriation. He stated that 1,212 bodies had been delivered to the exchange site in refrigerated units and that a list of 640 Ukrainian prisoners of war, meeting the agreed categories, had been submitted. Russia accused Ukraine of unexpectedly delaying the exchange, alleging the Ukrainian delegation failed to arrive at the designated location.
  • On 6 June 2025, Russia claimed that repatriation efforts had begun, later asserting that "Ukraine refused to retrieve the bodies of its citizens". Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War emphasised that Russia is manipulating a sensitive issue, adding that preparations for the exchange are ongoing.

