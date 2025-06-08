All Sections
Slovak PM threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia if they harm national interests

Iryna Kutielieva, Olga KatsimonSunday, 8 June 2025, 17:26
Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block any EU sanctions on Russia that harm Slovakia’s national interests.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico stressed that Slovakia seeks to remain a constructive EU member but described a resolution passed by the Slovak parliament, urging the government not to support any new sanctions against Russia, as a political tool with a strong message.

Quote: "If there is a sanction that would harm us, I will never vote for it."

More details: Fico also said he could not support any measures aimed at halting imports of Russian fuel for Slovakia’s nuclear power plants.

"I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia," he added.

Background: 

  • On 5 June, Slovakia’s parliament adopted a resolution urging government members to withhold support for new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia in international organisations.
  • On 4 June, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected a petition calling for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.
  • In March, Fico threatened to block further European sanctions against Russia if he views them as jeopardising the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

