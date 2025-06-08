Slovak PM threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia if they harm national interests

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block any EU sanctions on Russia that harm Slovakia’s national interests.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico stressed that Slovakia seeks to remain a constructive EU member but described a resolution passed by the Slovak parliament, urging the government not to support any new sanctions against Russia, as a political tool with a strong message.

Quote: "If there is a sanction that would harm us, I will never vote for it."

More details: Fico also said he could not support any measures aimed at halting imports of Russian fuel for Slovakia’s nuclear power plants.

"I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia," he added.

Background:

On 5 June, Slovakia’s parliament adopted a resolution urging government members to withhold support for new sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia in international organisations.

On 4 June, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected a petition calling for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.

In March, Fico threatened to block further European sanctions against Russia if he views them as jeopardising the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

