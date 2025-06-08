Zelenskyy outlines scenario in which Putin could win war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia can only win the war against Ukraine if it drags on for many years and the West withdraws sanctions.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News; a full video has been posted by the press service for the Ukrainian President’s Office

Quote: "As things stand, Putin cannot win this war – not as long as the world remains united and stands with us. It's impossible.

So the only way he can win is if it turns into a very long war lasting many, many years, and with no sanctions. That's what he truly desires, because he'll need money for this war and he wants to stay in the Kremlin until he dies. That's his goal."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that US President Donald Trump believes Russia is winning the war and has said so both publicly and privately.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I've said many times – that's not true. This isn't about his words, it's about the reality. It's not a victory when you lose a million people just to seize a few thousand kilometres. This is about gaining the initiative through sheer numbers – in terms of both people and weapons – and that initiative is now in your hands. But that's not a victory, and I've told President Trump that. You'll see that it's not a victory. Of course, if you – the US and Europe – stop supporting us and walk away, then yes, they might win. But I would like to remind you that even without all our partners, it was hard for them to occupy us at the beginning of the war."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia's economy depends on oil and energy, and therefore sanctions in these sectors must be introduced as soon as possible.

Quote: "They [the US – ed.] could have imposed energy restrictions and capped oil prices at US$30, no higher. We've lost three years – we gave them that money."

More details: Asked whether Russia could win if the US stopped its aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied: "They would have a better chance, most likely." He added that in that scenario, Ukraine would suffer far greater losses.

