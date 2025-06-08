Russia begins building pumping station to restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Russians have begun building a floating modular pumping station with a capacity of up to 80,000 cubic metres per hour to restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: Ukrainian news agency Liga.Net, citing Neftegaz, a Russian oil and gas sector news outlet

Details: Neftegaz reported the launch of this project, citing Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom. Likhachev said the station would enable Russia to fully resolve the plant’s water supply issues during the process of bringing the reactors back to operational capacity.

He added that Rosatom has developed a phased plan for restarting the ZNPP, but stressed it could only be implemented if all military threats, including direct attacks and acts of sabotage, were removed.

A lack of water required to cool the reactors, resulting from the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Russians, remains one of the key reasons why restarting the ZNPP has not been possible.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Deputy Energy Minister Yurii Sheiko stated that Russia is incapable of restoring the safe operation of the occupied nuclear plant and that such announcements are merely aimed at blackmailing Ukraine and the international community.

Quote: "The plant is not ready to operate. There are serious risks involved in bringing the reactors online. A full inspection of equipment and systems must be carried out, as no repairs are being done at the ZNPP. There is no qualified personnel familiar with the equipment, especially that of Ukrainian origin installed after the plant was modernised."

