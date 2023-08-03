President's Office posts video of Kakhovka Reservoir after Russians' blowing up of Kakhovka HPP
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 14:31
The Ukrainian President's Office has posted a video of what the Kakhovka Reservoir looks like after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram
Details: Yermak did not specify when the video was shot.
В ОП показали, як виглядає Каховське водосховище після підриву ГЕС pic.twitter.com/8EydmYvKgv— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 3, 2023
Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
- The dam and the turbine hall of the Kakhovka HPP were utterly destroyed. The plant cannot be rebuilt.
- The Russians’ blowing-up of the Kakhovka HPP caused flooding in a number of areas, human casualties and an environmental disaster.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!