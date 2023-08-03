President's Office posts video of Kakhovka Reservoir after Russians' blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

The Ukrainian President's Office has posted a video of what the Kakhovka Reservoir looks like after Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Details: Yermak did not specify when the video was shot.

В ОП показали, як виглядає Каховське водосховище після підриву ГЕС pic.twitter.com/8EydmYvKgv — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 3, 2023

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!