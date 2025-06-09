Renault may set up drone production in Ukraine – Bloomberg

Bloomberg has reported that French car manufacturer Renault SA has held talks with the French Ministry of Defence regarding the production of drones in Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Bloomberg stressed that discussions took place, but no decision has been made at this stage, as the company is awaiting further details from the ministry.

Advertisement:

Prior to this, France Info reported that Renault would be working with a small company to set up production lines tens or hundreds of kilometres from the line of contact. According to the report, the drones could be used by Ukraine and the French army.

The French Ministry of Defence declined to comment on this information. On 6 June, Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that a major French car manufacturer would join forces with a small French defence company to equip production lines in Ukraine for the manufacture of drones. However, he did not name the car manufacturer.

Background:

On 5 June, Ukrainian and French defence ministers discussed possibilities for joint weapons production for the needs of Ukraine's defence forces during a meeting in Brussels.

Ukraine and its partner countries decided to establish a mechanism for defence production, according to an agreement reached at the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) held on 4 June at NATO headquarters.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!