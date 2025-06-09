All Sections
Four Russian airports suspend operation, explosions rock Russian city of Cheboksary – videos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 9 June 2025, 04:21
Four Russian airports suspend operation, explosions rock Russian city of Cheboksary – videos
Smoke. Screenshot

Russian authorities imposed temporary restrictions at four Russian airports on the night of 8-9 June and explosions rocked the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Russian Telegram channels Shot and Ostrozhno, novosti (Careful, news)

Details: It is reported that restrictions were imposed at airports in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov and Tambov.

According to Telegram channels, several explosions rocked Cheboksary in Chuvash Republic. Thick black smoke is visible above the city.

Shot has posted a video showing drones. There are companies located in the city that carry out orders for the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

