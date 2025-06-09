Four Russian airports suspend operation, explosions rock Russian city of Cheboksary – videos

Russian authorities imposed temporary restrictions at four Russian airports on the night of 8-9 June and explosions rocked the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Russian Telegram channels Shot and Ostrozhno, novosti (Careful, news)

Details: It is reported that restrictions were imposed at airports in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov and Tambov.

Advertisement:

According to Telegram channels, several explosions rocked Cheboksary in Chuvash Republic. Thick black smoke is visible above the city.

Shot has posted a video showing drones. There are companies located in the city that carry out orders for the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!