Person injured in Russian attack on Rivne Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 June 2025, 08:03
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been injured in a Russian nighttime attack on Rivne Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "A tough night for Rivne Oblast. Our oblast came under a powerful aerial strike by the enemy. Early reports indicate that one civilian has been injured."

Details: Koval said that air defence forces had destroyed "many enemy targets".

"Representatives from defence forces and other services are working at the scene. Further details on the aftermath of the nighttime attack will be provided later," he wrote.

Background:

  • On the evening of Sunday 8 June and the night of 8-9 June, Russian strike UAVs and missiles were detected in a number of Ukrainian oblasts.
  • Ukraine's Air Force said that several groups of Shahed drones were spotted over Rivne Oblast.

