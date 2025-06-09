All Sections
Special Forces strike Savasleyka airfield in Russia, damaging two aircraft – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 June 2025, 09:50
MiG-31 and Su-30/34 jets. Collage: Ukraine's General Staff
MiG-31 and Su-30/34 jets. Collage: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, carried out a strike on the Savasleyka airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 8-9 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Russia uses this airfield to launch strikes on Ukrainian territory. Fighter jets such as the MiG-31K, which are capable of carrying Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, regularly take off from this military facility.

Quote: "Early reports indicate that two pieces of enemy aircraft were damaged (likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 jets). 

The results of the combat operation are being confirmed."

