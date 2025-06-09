Special Forces strike Savasleyka airfield in Russia, damaging two aircraft – Ukraine's General Staff
Monday, 9 June 2025, 09:50
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other defence forces units, carried out a strike on the Savasleyka airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 8-9 June.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Russia uses this airfield to launch strikes on Ukrainian territory. Fighter jets such as the MiG-31K, which are capable of carrying Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, regularly take off from this military facility.
Advertisement:
Quote: "Early reports indicate that two pieces of enemy aircraft were damaged (likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 jets).
The results of the combat operation are being confirmed."
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!