Russian authorities start issuing fines for photos and videos of Ukrainian drone strikes

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 9 June 2025, 14:10
A Ukrainian drone. Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

The authorities in Russia’s Kaluga and Tula oblasts have begun fining local residents and journalists for posting photos and videos of Ukrainian drone strikes on social media.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: The Kaluga Oblast government reported that by early June, 42 cases of violations of the ban on sharing information about the aftermath of drone crashes had been filed with the courts.

Two of the violations had been committed by media outlets and five by local residents.

Three of the cases involved comments on social media. The remainder were filed against administrators or owners of Telegram channels, VKontakte pages and personal accounts.

In Kaluga Oblast, the fines for violating the ban range from RUB 3,000 to 200,000 (approx. US$38 to US$2,500).

Meanwhile, in Tula Oblast, only one fine has been issued so far. At the end of May, a local resident was ordered to pay RUB 25,000 (around US$316) for posting a video of a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Aleksin on Telegram.

Background: A drone recently hit the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, causing a fire.

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
