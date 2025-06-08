Drone strike causes fire at Azot chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast

A drone strike hit the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russia, on 8 June 2025, causing a fire.

Source: Telegram channel Astra; other Russian sources; Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev.

Details: Local reports indicate that at least five explosions were heard in Novomoskovsk, with some residents claiming they heard up to eight. Russian Telegram channels reported that one drone struck the Azot plant, though details remain unverified.

The Azot plant, officially Novomoskovsk Azot JSC, is Russia’s largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers and a leading manufacturer of mineral fertilisers, ammonia, organic plastics, resins, chlorine, caustic soda, calcium chloride, nitric acid, argon and methanol, according to its website.

Russian media and sources later reported 12 explosions in Novomoskovsk. Milyaev confirmed the drone strike on the Azot plant and stated that the fire had been extinguished. No casualties were reported, and Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement.

Background: The Azot chemical plant was previously targeted by a drone attack on the night of 23–24 May 2025, which also caused a fire and prompted evacuations of nearby villages.

