Ukrainian intelligence reveals components of new Russian AI-powered drone

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has disclosed information about the construction, electronics and supply sources of a new Russian strike UAV – V2U – which Russian forces are actively using on the Sumy front.

Source: DIU, citing Ukrainian portal War&Sanctions, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Quote from DIU: "The key feature of the drone is its ability to autonomously search for and select targets using artificial intelligence. Its computing system is based on the Chinese Leetop A203 minicomputer, with a high-speed processor assembly built on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin module."

Details: DIU stated that the drone is equipped with only one GPS module, which likely indicates that the Russians are moving away from satellite navigation due to the effectiveness of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. It is assumed that the UAV uses computer vision navigation – comparing real-time camera images with preloaded terrain photos.

In addition, the drone has the option of FPV control via LTE connection. It is fitted with a Microdrive Tandem-4GS-OEM-11 modem-router, which operates with a SIM card from a Ukrainian mobile operator. Despite bearing Russian labelling, the modem's components are of Chinese origin.

"The UAV is mostly assembled from Chinese-manufactured components, including the engine, GPS module, servos, solid-state drive, rangefinder, speed controllers and power elements," DIU added. "It also features a Japanese Sony photosensitive sensor, an electromagnetic relay from the Irish company TE Connectivity, and the aforementioned American Jetson Orin module."

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence also published identification details of two Russian and two Chinese companies involved in the supply and assembly of components for this UAV type.

Background: Earlier, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed technical details of the new Russian S8000 Banderol cruise missile.

