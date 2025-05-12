Ukrainian intelligence reveals details about new Russian missile Banderol used to attack Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has revealed technical details of the new Russian S8000 Banderol cruise missile on the War&Sanctions portal, an OSINT platform tracking people, entities and assets linked to Moscow's war against Ukraine and related sanctions.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company; DIU in a statement

Details: DIU has identified the missile as a development of the sanctioned Russian company Kronstadt, also known for producing the Orion drone, which serves as the missile's primary carrier. The statement also reports that the missile is being adapted for launch from Mi-28N attack helicopters.

Advertisement:

Quote from DIU: "A distinctive feature of the missile is its ability to execute tighter turns than typical Russian-made cruise missiles (Kh-101, 3M-14, 9M727 and Kh-69), while maintaining the typical flight profile of a cruise missile."

Details: The missile carries a warhead of up to 150 kg, has a range of up to 500 kilometres, and cruises at a speed of 500 km/h. It is fuelled by aviation kerosene.

Components in the S8000 Banderol cruise missile. Photo: DIU

Ukrainian intelligence reported the use of foreign components in the Banderol, in particular:

Advertisement:

Swiwin SW800Pro jet engine (China), an aeromodelling engine sold online (est. cost on AliExpress – US$16,000)

RFD900x telemetry module (Australia) or its Chinese copy

Inertial navigation system, likely of Chinese origin

Murata rechargeable batteries (Japan)

Dynamixel MX-64AR servo drives (Robotis, South Korea)

CRP jamming antenna Kometa-M8 (Russian Federation, VNIR-Progress), also used in Geran loitering munitions, UMPK kits for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions, and UMPB precision-guided glide bombs;

Almost two dozen microchips from US, Chinese, Swiss, Japanese and South Korean manufacturers

Quote from DIU: "Most of the foreign electronic components for this missile are supplied through the ‘Chip and Dip’ network – one of Russia’s largest electronics distributors."

Details: DIU stressed that more than 20 key components of the S8000 missile have been identified, along with around 30 companies involved in its production or supply.

Background: Recent reports indicate that Russia plans to significantly ramp up the production of Kh-101 cruise missiles in 2025. According to an investigation by Channel 24, a Ukrainian TV channel, the Kremlin aims to produce 633 Kh-101 missiles in 2025, followed by an additional 223 in 2026.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!