Ukraine brings back first group of POWs under age of 25 – video, photo

The first group of released servicemen under the age of 25 has returned to Ukraine from Russia as part of the first stage of the 66th prisoner exchange.

Source: video from the Coordination Headquarters; video from the Security Service of Ukraine; Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters, in the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "Most of the service members released today have been in captivity for three years. Some of them had been fighting on the most difficult fronts, including Mariupol. They are members of various units. Since they were in captivity for a long time, their condition varies, of course, and everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.

Work is already underway to continue the other stages of this major exchange. The coming days will be extremely tense, but productive."

Details: As reported, among those released on 7 June were representatives of the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces, Border Guard Service, National Guard and State Special Transport Service. All those released are privates and sergeants.

This is only the first part of the large-scale exchange that will continue within the framework of the agreements reached in Istanbul. They concern the exchange of all prisoners of war under the age of 25 and seriously wounded and seriously ill captives.

A Ukrainian soldier brought back home. Photo: Markiian Lyseiko, State Emergency Service

Work is also continuing on the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who were killed while defending their homeland.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that for security reasons, the final figures on those released will be made public after the exchange process is completed.

