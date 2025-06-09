All Sections
Large-scale Ukraine-Russia POW exchange agreed in Istanbul begins – photos, video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 June 2025, 14:50
Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) 

A new exchange between Ukraine and Russia has began on Monday 9 June, and will continue in several stages over the coming days.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Ukrainians are returning home from Russian captivity. Today, an exchange began, which will continue in several stages over the coming days.

Among those we are bringing back now are the wounded, the severely wounded, and those under the age of 25. The process is quite complex, with many sensitive details, and negotiations continue virtually every day.

We count on the full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul. We are doing everything possible to bring back every single person. We are working toward this at every level."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters has stated that, for security reasons, the final number of released prisoners will be made public after the exchange process is complete.

The first group of POWs are service members aged under 25, who have been released today.

Among those freed are members of the Ukrainian Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, the Air Force, Air Assault Forces, the Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the State Special Transport Service. All those released are from the ranks of privates and sergeants.

 
Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity.
Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Some of the freed defenders are defenders of Mariupol who had spent more than three years in captivity.

This is only the first phase of the large-scale exchange that will continue under the agreed arrangements.

The exchange concerns specific categories of prisoners of war, particularly those under the age of 25, as well as severely wounded and seriously ill POWs.

 
Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity.
Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Work is also ongoing to repatriate the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died defending their homeland.

The Coordination Headquarters has asserted that all released defenders will be provided with the necessary support. Their documents will be restored, they will receive financial compensation for the entire time in captivity, a one-time allowance, and will undergo medical rehabilitation.

