Israel says it sent Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine

Patriot air defence systems that previously protected Israel’s airspace have been deployed in Ukraine.

Source: Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Mariia Dovbenko, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Quote from Brodsky: "There is a system that’s very well known here in Ukraine – the Patriot system – which saved us in the early 1990s during the first Gulf War. Back then, we received Patriot systems from the United States. And by the way, those systems are now in Ukraine. They are Israeli systems that were in service in Israel in the early 1990s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. Unfortunately, this has not been widely discussed, but when people say that Israel hasn’t provided military aid, that’s not true."

Advertisement:

Details: In May 2024, it was reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would stop using the US-made Patriot air defence systems, which are being replaced by systems based on more advanced technology.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its partners for Patriot systems to defend against large-scale Russian attacks. These systems have proven highly effective, particularly in intercepting Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

In May 2023, a Patriot system successfully intercepted the first Kinzhal missile over Kyiv – a turning point in Ukraine’s defence against this type of Russian weapon. The effective use of Patriots has strengthened the air defence of Ukrainian cities.

However, Ukraine still faces a shortage of such systems.

Background:

In April 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was prepared to purchase 10 Patriot systems from the United States for US$15 billion, with European partners willing to provide financial support for the deal.

In May 2025, The New York Times reported that a Patriot system previously based in Israel would be sent to Ukraine after undergoing an upgrade.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!