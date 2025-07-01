Russians hit farms in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones: fires break out

Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the night of 30 June-1 July, hitting farms in the Pokrovske and Velykomykhailivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Both [farms] caught fire. Cars and agricultural machinery were damaged and destroyed. No people were injured."

Details: The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, targeting the city of Nikopol as well as the Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas.

The strikes damaged a disused building. There were no casualties.

