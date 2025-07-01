All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Fatalities and injuries reported after Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 July 2025, 11:18
Fatalities and injuries reported after Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

There have been numerous reports of fatalities and injuries following a Russian missile strike on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 1 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, there are killed and injured following the missile strike on Kamianske district. Further details to follow."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the morning of 1 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire.
  • Earlier that night, they attacked farms in Synelnykove district with drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians launch missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fire breaks out
Russians hit farms in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones: fires break out
Russians hit agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: