Fatalities and injuries reported after Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

There have been numerous reports of fatalities and injuries following a Russian missile strike on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 1 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, there are killed and injured following the missile strike on Kamianske district. Further details to follow."

Background:

On the morning of 1 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire.

Earlier that night, they attacked farms in Synelnykove district with drones.

