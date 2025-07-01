Fatalities and injuries reported after Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 11:18
There have been numerous reports of fatalities and injuries following a Russian missile strike on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 1 July.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Sadly, there are killed and injured following the missile strike on Kamianske district. Further details to follow."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the morning of 1 July, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire.
- Earlier that night, they attacked farms in Synelnykove district with drones.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!