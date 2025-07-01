All Sections
Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 July 2025, 09:43
Russians launch missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, fire breaks out
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 1 July, sparking a fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians have launched a missile strike on the Kamianske district. A fire has broken out. The aftermath is being clarified."

Details: Lysak reminded residents that an air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast and urged them to stay in shelters.

Before the strike, air-raid warnings were issued in several eastern, central and southern oblasts of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat in these oblasts. Later, they noted high-speed aerial targets detected over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading towards the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi. 

