Sweden finds additional €150 m to help Ukraine

The Swedish government will review the structure of economic aid provided to other countries, which will set an extra SEK 1.67 billion (about €150 million) towards aid for Ukraine and other humanitarian actions.

Details: The Swedish government said that the changes being made to the aid budget are considered necessary in view of the changing situation in the world.

"We live in a turbulent world with many crises. In many places, including Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza and Yemen, the human suffering is enormous. The situation in many countries has been made even worse by the US decision to suspend some of its aid. That is why Sweden has decided to come up with a comprehensive review of the aid budget priorities for 2025," said Benjamin Dousa, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation.

Dousa said that an additional SEK 1.67 billion (€149.8 million) will be allocated to support Ukraine and save lives around the world.

"Sweden cannot compensate for the reduction in US aid, but we must do everything in our power to support Ukraine and save lives," Dousa said.

This re-prioritisation will affect all geographical areas of expenditure except Ukraine and the surrounding regions.

"An important reason for the release of funds is the need to continue to support Ukraine. Supporting Ukraine and its neighbouring regions is vital for Europe," Dousa said.

The minister added that Ukraine is a key priority for Sweden.

"More support is needed to stand up to Russia, which has no problem targeting playgrounds, hospitals, schools and houses. Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom but also for the freedom of Europe," Dousa concluded.

In early June, Sweden announced a €50 million contribution to the NATO NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) and NATO CAP (Comprehensive Assistance Package) projects for Ukraine, which provide training for the Ukrainian military and support to Ukraine.

In addition, Sweden joined the electronic warfare coalition and became its co-chair at the invitation of Germany.

