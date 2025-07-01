DeepState: Russians occupy another village in Donetsk Oblast
Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 15:38
The DeepState monitoring project has reported that Russian forces have captured the village of Koptieve and advanced in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState map
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Kopteve and advanced in Toretsk and Novoserhiivka and near Dyliivka, Myrne, Razine, Vesele and Komar."
Background:
- On 27 June, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia and Odradne in Donetsk Oblast, and had also advanced near Yalta, in Vesele and Stepove.
- On 25 June, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast.
- On 23 June, the DeepState reported the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk Oblast. Specifically, in the areas of five settlements: Klishchiivka, Dachne, Toretsk, Fedorivka and Shevchenko.
