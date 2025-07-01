DeepState: Russians occupy another village in Donetsk Oblast

The DeepState monitoring project has reported that Russian forces have captured the village of Koptieve and advanced in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Kopteve and advanced in Toretsk and Novoserhiivka and near Dyliivka, Myrne, Razine, Vesele and Komar."

On 27 June, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia and Odradne in Donetsk Oblast, and had also advanced near Yalta, in Vesele and Stepove.

On 25 June, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast.

On 23 June, the DeepState reported the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk Oblast. Specifically, in the areas of five settlements: Klishchiivka, Dachne, Toretsk, Fedorivka and Shevchenko.

