DeepState: Russians occupy three villages in Donetsk Oblast – map

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have captured the villages of Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia and Odradne in Donetsk Oblast and have also advanced near the settlements of Yalta, Vesele and Stepove.

Source: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia and Odradne and has also advanced near Yalta and in Vesele and Stepove."

On 23 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had advanced near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast, specifically Klishchiivka, Dachne, Toretsk, Fedorivka and Shevchenko.

On 25 June, DeepState reported that the Russians had taken Andriivka and Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast.

