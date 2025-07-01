All Sections
Zelenskyy backs Azerbaijan's President Aliyev amid Baku-Moscow tensions

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 1 July 2025, 17:57
Zelenskyy backs Azerbaijan's President Aliyev amid Baku-Moscow tensions
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on 1 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked Aliyev for supporting Ukraine, its territorial integrity and people.

"I also expressed Ukraine’s clear support in the situation where Russia is brutalising Azerbaijani citizens and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan," Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed condolences on behalf of Ukraine over the killing of Azerbaijani nationals on Russian territory.

"I am confident that all the facts will be clarified and that justice must be served. President Aliyev and I share the same view – the life and dignity of every person must be protected," Zelenskyy added.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Background: 

  • On 30 June, Azerbaijan reported the detention of two officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) who were working undercover at the pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan.
  • It was later revealed that the detainees were Executive Director of news outlet Sputnik Azerbaijan Igor Kartavykh and its Editor-in-Chief Yevgeny Belousov.
  • The detentions took place amid a diplomatic scandal with Russia that erupted after more than 50 Azerbaijani nationals were detained in Yekaterinburg in connection with an unresolved criminal case concerning the 2001 murder of Yunis Pashayev.

