All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two Russian FSB officers working at pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan detained in Baku

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 30 June 2025, 16:15
Two Russian FSB officers working at pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan detained in Baku
Police. Photo: ru.apa.az

Azerbaijan has reported the detention of two officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) who were working undercover at the pro-Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan.

Source: Azerbaijani news agency APA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the morning of 30 June, police in Baku conducted an operation at the office of Sputnik Azerbaijan, the Baku branch of Russia’s state-owned media group Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today).

Advertisement:

During the operation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs detained two FSB officers who were working at Sputnik Azerbaijan.

Back in February, Azerbaijan decided to suspend the activities of Sputnik Azerbaijan.

The decision aimed to ensure parity between the operations of Azerbaijani state media abroad and foreign journalists working in Azerbaijan. The number of Sputnik Azerbaijan journalists working in Baku was to be matched to the number of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) journalists working in Russia.

However, the Sputnik Azerbaijan editorial team has ignored the decision and continued its operations.

Background:

  • Tensions recently escalated between Baku and Moscow after more than 50 Azerbaijani nationals were detained in Yekaterinburg in connection with an unresolved criminal case concerning the murder of Yunis Pashayev, which took place in 2001.
  • Azerbaijani authorities have publicly criticised Russia following the raid by Russian security forces in Yekaterinburg, during which several Azerbaijani nationals were killed and dozens detained.
  • On Sunday, it was reported that all cultural events organised by Russian state and private institutions in Azerbaijan had been cancelled.
  • Additionally, a planned visit of an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to Moscow was also called off.
  • Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that the actions of law enforcement agencies should not be a reason for diplomatic demarches.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AzerbaijanRussiaspying
Advertisement:
Orbán's team launches new ad comparing Zelenskyy and Hungarian opposition leader Magyar – photos, video
Ukrainian Defence Ministry responds to halt in US military aid
IMF revises downside scenario in updated Ukraine programme, does not rule out further deterioration
Ukraine's General Staff comments on Russian claims about capture of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian author wins Austrian State Prize for Literature for the first time
Four people injured in Russian drone attack on Nikopol – photos
All News
Azerbaijan
Russia's harsh crackdown on Azerbaijanis sparks international scandal
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan says Russia was behind massive cyberattack
RECENT NEWS
21:18
US halts transfers of weapons that were already in Poland to Ukraine
21:04
How children in occupied Luhansk are being trained to serve in Russia's armed forces
20:43
Congressman urges Trump to hold emergency briefing on suspension of aid to Ukraine
20:29
Ukraine is ready to buy or lease air defence systems, foreign minister stresses
19:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US are discussing defence support at working levels
19:29
Russian defence plant in Izhevsk halts operations after Ukrainian drone strikes – photo
19:12
Russians attack Sumy with drone: bus driver managed to move away, passengers unharmed – photos
18:56
EXPLAINERDenmark's role in pressuring Russia and its EU presidency goals
18:46
Russian attacks injure 7 civilians in Nikopol district
18:40
Ukrainian Air Force video shows British Raven system downing Russian targets – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: