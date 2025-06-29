All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's harsh crackdown on Azerbaijanis sparks international scandal

Oleh PavliukSunday, 29 June 2025, 16:05
Russia's harsh crackdown on Azerbaijanis sparks international scandal
Azerbaijani flag. Stock photo: Pixabay

Azerbaijan has publicly criticised Russia following a security raid in the city of Yekaterinburg that left several Azerbaijani nationals dead and dozens detained, triggering a diplomatic fallout.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Russian media reports indicate that over 50 Azerbaijani nationals were detained in Yekaterinburg on Friday 27 June in connection with an unresolved criminal case regarding the 2001 murder of Yunis Pashayev.

Advertisement:

The main suspects in the case, brothers Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov, died shortly after being taken into custody. Russian law enforcement authorities stated that they suddenly "felt unwell".

The following day, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador to Baku Pyotr Volokovykh, and lodged a "strong protest" over the detentions of Azerbaijani citizens in Yekaterinburg.

The Azerbaijani side stressed that during the operation, two of its citizens were "brutally killed", several others sustained serious injuries, and nine were arrested.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan cancelled all cultural events that had been scheduled with the participation of Russian state and private institutions.

Additionally, a planned visit by an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to Moscow was cancelled in response to the "deliberate, targeted killings and acts of ethnic violence committed by Russian law enforcement agencies against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, without trial or investigation".

Background:

  • This is not the first public disagreement between Russia and Azerbaijan in recent months.
  • In June, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry expressed outrage over a statement by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who referred to Nagorno-Karabakh while commenting on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Azerbaijani authorities ordered the closure of the Russian House cultural centre in Baku over legal violations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

AzerbaijanRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Azerbaijan
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan says Russia was behind massive cyberattack
Ukraine is falsely accused of provoking war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ukrainian intelligence says
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: