Ukraine repels 12 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front, 7 in Sumy Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 48 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield on 1 July 2025, with Ukrainian forces repelling 12 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians also tried to advance on the North Slobozhansk front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast but were largely repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 1 July

Details: Ukraine’s defence forces are holding back Russian offensives. By 16:00, 48 combat clashes were recorded. Russian forces conducted 8 airstrikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 156 attacks, including one from multiple rocket launchers.

On the North Slobozhansk front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven out of eight Russian assaults, with one clash still ongoing.

On the South Slobozhansk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Zelenyi and Mylove five times. Two clashes continue, with Russian airstrikes targeting Vilkhuvatka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched six attacks near Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Novoosynove. One battle is ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted six attacks near Kopanka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and Myrne. Two clashes continue, with Ukrainian forces inflicting losses.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces launched assaults towards Hryhorivka and Vyimka. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, and one battle is ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces attacked near Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian defenders halted the offensive.

On the Toretsk front, one clash occurred near Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces made 12 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders near Myrne, Popiv Yar, Koptyve, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka and Oleksiivka. Eight attacks were repelled, with four clashes ongoing. Russian airstrikes with unguided missiles targeted Sukhyi Yar.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces attacked five times near Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, and Shevchenko. One clash continues. Russian aircraft fired unguided missiles on Olhivskyi, and Filia was hit by guided aerial bombs.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces are repelling an attack near Kamianske. Russian airstrikes targeted Novodanilivka.

On the Dnipro front, Russian forces launched an airstrike on Olhivka.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

Background: On 1 July, for the first time since February, the General Staff's operational maps of the front line showed Russian advances in Sumy Oblast (North Slobozhanshchyna front).

