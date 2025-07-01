Latvia to supply Ukraine with 42 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles

On 1 July 2025, the Latvian government approved the transfer of 42 Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to support their defence against Russian aggression.

Source: Latvian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers, ordered earlier this year, will be delivered to Ukraine soon, says Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sprūds: "We continue and will continue to support Ukraine in the future – both this year and next year we will provide Ukraine with military aid in the amount of 0.25% of the gross domestic product."

The Latvian Ministry of Defence confirmed that supplying 42 armoured personnel carriers will not impact the needs or operational capabilities of the Latvian National Armed Forces.

The Patria 6x6 was developed under a joint programme involving Finland, Latvia, Sweden and Germany, with production facilities in Finland and Valmiera, Latvia.

Background: In January 2025, Latvia delivered 1,161 drones to Ukraine as part of an international coalition, with plans to supply around 5,000 drones throughout the year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!