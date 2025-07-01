Ukrainian forces hit Russian command point in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s defence forces struck a command post of Russia’s 8th Combined Arms Army in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast on 30 June 2025.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "On 30 June, the defense forces successfully attacked the command point of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. At this moment, the losses of the enemy are being confirmed."

Details: The General Staff reported that the high-precision strike significantly disrupts Russian troops’ ability to plan and conduct operations on the Pokrovsk front and Toretsk front.

Background: Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk on the evening of 30 June and fires broke out there.

