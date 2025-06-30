All Sections
Explosions rock temporarily occupied Donetsk – videos

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 30 June 2025, 23:38
Explosions rock temporarily occupied Donetsk – videos
Fire in Donetsk. Photo: social media

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk on the evening of 30 June and fires broke out there.

Source: Donbas Realii (Donbas Realities), a regional project of Radio Liberty; Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation

Details: According to local Telegram channels, thick smoke is rising above the city, and a building and a market area are on fire. People also said that a hotel building had been damaged.

Media outlets controlled by the so-called Donetsk People's Republic [non-recognised and self-proclaimed quasi-state formation in Donetsk Oblast – ed.] reported a strike in the area of the Donetsk Institute of Non-Ferrous Metals building, with possible casualties.

Kovalenko wrote about "high-precision work" in occupied Donetsk and added that "it was a very good strike".

The occupying authorities have not yet reported on the attack. The Ukrainian military command did not comment on the explosions. Ukrainska Pravda is currently unable to independently verify this information.

Donetskexplosionoccupation
