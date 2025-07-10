All Sections
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Mariya YemetsThursday, 10 July 2025, 08:54
Czech President Petr Pavel. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel, who is participating in the latest conference on Ukraine's recovery (Ukraine Recovery Conference) in Rome alongside several other leaders, is set to present a plan for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine there.

Source: Euractiv, a EU-focused news and analysis website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel will present a post-war reconstruction plan in Rome that focuses on stabilising and modernising Ukraine's economy, attracting investment, encouraging Ukrainians abroad to return and accelerating Ukraine's European integration.

The presidential office noted that the plan is designed to help Ukraine's partners coordinate their assistance in this area to ensure maximum effect.

In March 2025, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced its support for Czech companies from EU funds in the amount of €188 million to participate in projects to recover Ukraine, including the modernisation of six hospitals.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome begins on Thursday 10 July and will bring together officials from many countries, representatives of international organisations and investors.

Background: The European Parliament has called on the EU to confiscate frozen Russian assets to defend and rebuild Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

