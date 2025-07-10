All Sections
On way to festival: 17-year-old Ukrainian girl loses arm in bus traffic accident in Hungary

Vira ShurmakevychThursday, 10 July 2025, 11:18
On way to festival: 17-year-old Ukrainian girl loses arm in bus traffic accident in Hungary
Sofiia Maleryk. Photo: Nataliia Koshyk on Facebook

Sofiia Maleryk, 17, from Lviv, has been seriously injured as a result of a large-scale traffic accident in Hungary. Sofiia had to have her arm amputated, and she also broke her leg.

Source: Lviv Polygraphic College, where Sofiia is a student

Details: According to information provided by the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary, on 6 July at around 05:00, a bus carrying Ukrainian children veered off the road under unknown circumstances and overturned between the towns of Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvar.

There were 77 people on the bus. Among them, 19 were injured and 4 suffered severe injuries. There were no fatalities.

The passengers were taken to local Hungarian hospitals.

Sofiia Maleryk was travelling with the Polunychka children's folk dance ensemble to an international folk festival in Ohrid (North Macedonia). The accident prevented Sofiia from attending the event, so the festival was dedicated to her.

Nataliia Koshyk, a resident of Lviv whose child is also a member of the Polunychka ensemble, said that Sofiia faces a long road to rehabilitation, physical and emotional recovery, and will require expensive prosthetics.

