"This is terrorism": Zelenskyy speaks about latest Russian attack on Kyiv and calls for stronger air defences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the latest large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv is connected to the start of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2025) in Rome.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking at the opening of the conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine’s partners for attending the high-level meeting and said he was certain the event had caught Moscow’s attention as well.

"Russia has also prepared for this meeting. Just last night they launched another massive attack on Ukraine, mainly targeting our capital – Kyiv," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the attack targeted civilian infrastructure in a city that poses no military threat. "This is pure terrorism," the president stated.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine remains committed to ending the war, whereas Russia is continuing its aggression. "A year ago, many people thought Russia wanted real peace, real talks and a ceasefire… Now everyone sees that Putin has rejected every peace proposal," he added.

The president urged Kyiv’s partners to make greater efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

"We must stop Russian drones and missiles – this means more air defence supplies," Zelenskyy stated, calling on "all our partners" to increase their investment in this sector.

Background: Earlier, at the opening of URC-2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Russia is trying to bring hunger and darkness to Ukraine, but its plan has failed.

