Zelenskyy urges partners to take Marshall Plan approach to Ukraine's recovery

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukraine’s international partners to establish a coalition for recovery and to take a Marshall Plan-style approach to reconstructing Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy told the partners attending the conference that "we now need to build a coalition for recovery".

Advertisement:

"Let this be the moment we start it," he said. "We know what Russia has destroyed, and we know what it will take to rebuild Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and our lives."

He added that this will require a systematic approach and a coalition with clear leadership, and countries and companies that can "bring others with them".

"We also need a clear recovery plan," Zelenskyy said. "Think of the role the Marshall Plan played in rebuilding and transforming Europe. That’s why Europe has enjoyed peace and economic growth for so many decades. And now we have a real opportunity to spark a new wave of progress. We need a Marshall Plan-style approach, and we should develop it together."

The president added that Ukraine's recovery "is not just about our country – it is also about your countries".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!