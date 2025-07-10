Nearly 40% of working Russians have insufficient savings

A total of 38% of working Russians lack a financial buffer in case they lose their job.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing a study by the job search service SuperJob

Quote: "Among those who have savings, 13% could live on them for less than a month, 24% for one to two months, 12% for three to six months and 7% for six months to a year. Only 6% of the respondents said that their savings would allow them to live without a salary for over a year."

Advertisement:

Details: An earlier survey by the company Aktion Buhgalteriya (Aktion Accounting) found that one in six Russian companies (16.5%) plans to reduce employee salaries within a year, with 3.6% intending to implement cuts within one to three months.

One in four companies (27.6%) reported automating processes, and in 17.7% of cases employees were assigned fewer tasks. However, 93.3% of companies had not cut salaries over the past two to three years.

The Moscow Times also reports that working Russians have begun to be stripped of bonuses and cash rewards en masse. One in three employees who previously received bonuses said these payments had been reduced or discontinued over the past year.

According to a study by recruitment service hh.ru and the Evolution pension fund, 20% of surveyed workers complained about lower bonuses, while 9% said they had stopped receiving them altogether. A quarter of respondents said bonuses made up 10–30% of their salary, 15% reported bonuses of around 10% and almost the same number said their bonuses ranged from 30% to 50%.

Background:

Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that Russia has spent over half of its National Wealth Fund (NWF) during the three years of its invasion of Ukraine.

In June, the Russian manufacturing sector contracted at the sharpest rate in three years, with declines in production, new orders, and employment.

The Kremlin plans to reduce defence spending, which has reached record levels not seen since the Soviet era.

German Gref, CEO of Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, said that the Russian economy is entering a period of serious challenges.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!