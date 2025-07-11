Ukrainian developer of TerMIT ground robot raises US$3.74 million from MITS Capital

Ukrainian-American investment group MITS Capital has invested US$3.74 million in Tencore, a Ukrainian robotics company best known for its TerMIT multifunctional robotic system.

Source: press release from MITS Capital

Details: The deal was announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome. The investment was made directly into Tencore’s Ukrainian legal entity and structured through the Diia.City legal regime, a special framework designed to support technology businesses in Ukraine.

"MITS Capital is proud to sign the first Diia.City contract between a US investor and a Ukrainian DefenceTech company," said Perry Boyle, CEO and founding partner at MITS Capital.

MITS Capital noted that the deal opens up a legal path for international investors to invest directly in the Ukrainian jurisdiction without the need to seek workarounds.

"Since early 2025, Ukraine’s Diia.City, a special legal regime designed for tech companies, has expanded to the DefenceTech sector, with over 300 defence residents," the press release said.

MITS Capital explained that Article 29 of the Law On Stimulating the Development of the Digital Economy in Ukraine (also known as the "Diia.City law") provides the legal basis for convertible loan agreements. Investors are further protected by contract clauses that specify the applicable law and arbitration venues, including countries whose judicial decisions are automatically recognised in Ukraine.

"This mechanism makes investing in Ukrainian legal entities as secure as investing in a Delaware C-Corp or an Estonian e-Residency company," emphasised Denys Gurak, CIO and founding partner at MITS Capital.

MITS Capital, an investment group founded in 2024 with offices in Kyiv and New York, specialises in investment in Ukrainian defence technology innovations. As of July 2025, MITS Capital's portfolio comprises 11 companies.

Tencore is a Ukrainian-based developer and supplier of robotic platforms with a team of over 200 people. TerMIT has a modular architecture that can be adapted to various tasks. The platform can be used for logistics, evacuation missions, engineering operations support, including mining and demining, and fire support for frontline units.

Background: In June, it was announced that Ukrainian communications systems manufacturer Himera Radios and Tencore will collaborate to create stable and secure communications for ground-based robotic systems.

