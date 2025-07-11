North Korea supplies 40% of Russia's weapons – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

North Korea currently supplies up to 40% of Russia’s ammunition for the war in Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Bloomberg News, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Budanov noted that North Korea also supplies Russia with other weapons, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems. In exchange, Russia provides North Korea with money and technology, helping to alleviate Pyongyang’s international isolation.

Advertisement:

Budanov added that North Korea has vast reserves, with production continuing around the clock.

Background:

Russia strengthened military ties with North Korea after signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in June 2024. North Korea has sent thousands of troops to assist Moscow in pushing Ukrainian forces out of territories in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Kim Jong Un has pledged to support Russia in the war against Ukraine, and Western intelligence estimates that Pyongyang has supplied millions of artillery shells to the Russian forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!