Hungarian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

Benjámin Aser, a 21-year-old Hungarian citizen who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer, has been killed in the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex; European Pravda

Details: The publication writes that the 21-year-old Hungarian volunteer died on 24 May. Telex emphasises that he was not from Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast but from Hungary.

Benjámin Aser initially served in the Hungarian armed forces on a contract basis.

The publication notes that in March 2023, he failed to report for duty, resulting in criminal charges being brought against him. The publication states that the man told his commander that he was going to fight in Ukraine.

According to unconfirmed information from a Ukrainian source, Benjámin Aser served in the Third Assault Brigade. He was killed in battle against Russian forces shortly after his 21st birthday.

The publication reports that Hungarian diplomats are currently working to return the body of the deceased to his homeland. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased volunteer, who lives in Canada, wants to bury his son in Kyiv or Toronto.

Journalists contacted Aser's father, who said that his son had lived in Canada from 2019 to 2021, after which he returned to Hungary.

He confirmed that his son served in the Hungarian army on a contract basis before going to Ukraine, but as far as he knows, he went to the Ukrainian front not in the spring of 2023 but earlier and did not tell anyone about his plans.

The man also said that his son had an autism spectrum disorder and that his son wanted to become a professional soldier, but, as he claims, the Hungarian armed forces refused him.

Background:

Hungary recently summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to lodge a protest following media reports that a Hungarian citizen had died in Zakarpattia allegedly after being beaten by the employees of a military enlistment office.

The Ukrainian side noted that the deceased was a citizen of Ukraine, and according to the forensic medical examination, the cause of his death was pulmonary embolism.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in turn, stated that Hungary's attempts to manipulate individual cases of mobilisation in Ukraine for political purposes are damaging Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

