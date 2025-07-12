Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving one dead and several injured

A Russian shell hit the centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast at around 08:00 on 12 July, killing a man, 35.

Source: Mayor of Sloviansk Vadym Liakh

Details: It is reported that there are injured people, but the number is not specified.

The strike hit the central part of the city, near the bus station.

A shopping centre, a car service station, an educational institution and an administrative building were damaged.

