Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving one dead and several injured
Saturday, 12 July 2025, 11:38
A Russian shell hit the centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast at around 08:00 on 12 July, killing a man, 35.
Source: Mayor of Sloviansk Vadym Liakh
Details: It is reported that there are injured people, but the number is not specified.
The strike hit the central part of the city, near the bus station.
A shopping centre, a car service station, an educational institution and an administrative building were damaged.
