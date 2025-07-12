Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has stressed the need for new tough sanctions against Russia after another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Margus Tsahkna on X (Twitter)

Details: The Estonian foreign minister said that the Russian attack on the night of 11-12 July was targeting "communities, homes and Ukrainian spirit".

Advertisement:

Tsahkna also stressed that the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, shows no signs of stopping.

"We must escalate pressure: harsher sanctions, lowered oil price cap. Comfort cannot be an option for aggressors," Tsahkna concluded.

Background:

On the night of 11-12 July, the Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using attack drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in many oblasts, including the capital.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the EU and the US should impose large-scale sanctions against Russia following the latest large-scale attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!