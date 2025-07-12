All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 12 July 2025, 13:53
Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks
Margus Tsahkna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has stressed the need for new tough sanctions against Russia after another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Margus Tsahkna on X (Twitter)

Details: The Estonian foreign minister said that the Russian attack on the night of 11-12 July was targeting "communities, homes and Ukrainian spirit".

Advertisement:

Tsahkna also stressed that the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, shows no signs of stopping.

"We must escalate pressure: harsher sanctions, lowered oil price cap. Comfort cannot be an option for aggressors," Tsahkna concluded.

Background:

  • On the night of 11-12 July, the Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using attack drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in many oblasts, including the capital.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the EU and the US should impose large-scale sanctions against Russia following the latest large-scale attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number of injured rises to 26, three in critical condition – photos
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
Estonia
Kremlin sees Estonia's readiness to host nuclear-capable weapons as direct threat
Citizens of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, US and Japan among prisoners released in Belarus
Estonia delivers another batch of artillery ammunition to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number of injured rises to 26, three in critical condition – photos
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
16:08
Russian attacks claim three lives in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
15:15
Russia's fossil fuel revenues hit post-invasion low in second quarter of 2025
15:07
Chernivtsi mourns 25-year-old Diana Kravchenko killed in Russian attack overnight
14:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk
14:50
Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving three dead
14:20
Trump's recent remarks on Russia give hope to Europe – Financial Times
14:13
Two killed in Russian aerial bombing of Sumy Oblast
13:53
Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: