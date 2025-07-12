Estonian foreign minister calls for tough sanctions against Russia after large-scale attacks
Saturday, 12 July 2025, 13:53
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has stressed the need for new tough sanctions against Russia after another large-scale attack on Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda; Margus Tsahkna on X (Twitter)
Details: The Estonian foreign minister said that the Russian attack on the night of 11-12 July was targeting "communities, homes and Ukrainian spirit".
Tsahkna also stressed that the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin, shows no signs of stopping.
"We must escalate pressure: harsher sanctions, lowered oil price cap. Comfort cannot be an option for aggressors," Tsahkna concluded.
Background:
- On the night of 11-12 July, the Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using attack drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in many oblasts, including the capital.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the EU and the US should impose large-scale sanctions against Russia following the latest large-scale attack.
