All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian foreign minister urges US and EU to hit Russia with sanctions after large-scale attack on Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 12 July 2025, 10:51
Ukrainian foreign minister urges US and EU to hit Russia with sanctions after large-scale attack on Ukraine
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stressed the need for large-scale sanctions against Russia from the EU and the US following another intense attack on Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha emphasised that Russia "continues to escalate its terror, launching another barrage of hundreds of drones and missiles".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The scale of Russia's daily terror against civilians demonstrates the urgency of depriving Moscow of its oil revenues, which it turns into war crimes."

Details: Sybiha said Russia "produces hundreds of means of terror per day", adding that these volumes pose a threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire transatlantic community.

Quote: "It is in our partners' best interests to hit this factory of terror as soon as possible with new strong sanctions: the 18th EU package and the Graham-Blumenthal bill. Defund Putin's death factory now."

Background

  • On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in several oblasts and the capital.
  • At around 04:00 on 12 July, during a large-scale drone attack, a Russian strike was recorded in Lviv.
  • Poland scrambled fighter jets and heightened its air defence readiness amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaUSAEURusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine's foreign minister notes "positive signals" on US aid resumption
Ukrainian foreign minister on how to perceive statements from US
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms that Ukraine's ambassador to US will be replaced
RECENT NEWS
12:10
updatedEight adults and child injured in Russian attack on Lviv
11:38
Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving one dead and several injured
11:13
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
10:59
Broken windows and damaged equipment: Russian attack damages buildings at Lviv Polytechnic National University – photo
10:51
Ukrainian foreign minister urges US and EU to hit Russia with sanctions after large-scale attack on Ukraine
10:20
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
10:07
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 26 missiles and 597 drones overnight – photos
09:32
Norway joins initiative to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity
09:06
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July rises
08:47
Hungarian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: