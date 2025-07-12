Ukrainian foreign minister urges US and EU to hit Russia with sanctions after large-scale attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stressed the need for large-scale sanctions against Russia from the EU and the US following another intense attack on Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha emphasised that Russia "continues to escalate its terror, launching another barrage of hundreds of drones and missiles".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The scale of Russia's daily terror against civilians demonstrates the urgency of depriving Moscow of its oil revenues, which it turns into war crimes."

Details: Sybiha said Russia "produces hundreds of means of terror per day", adding that these volumes pose a threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire transatlantic community.

Quote: "It is in our partners' best interests to hit this factory of terror as soon as possible with new strong sanctions: the 18th EU package and the Graham-Blumenthal bill. Defund Putin's death factory now."

Background:

On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in several oblasts and the capital.

At around 04:00 on 12 July, during a large-scale drone attack, a Russian strike was recorded in Lviv.

Poland scrambled fighter jets and heightened its air defence readiness amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!